Vermont teen dies in crash

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is dead following a head-on crash early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on the West Corinth Road in Washington. Authorities say Alan Holmes, 19, of Washington, Vermont, was headed north when he drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a pickup truck coming the other way.

Holmes was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup, Casey Pratt, 19, of Corinth, was uninjured.

Police say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

