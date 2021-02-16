Snow and sleet makes for a slippery morning commute

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - That winter storm that we’ve been telling you about is here and is bringing heavy snowfall Tuesday morning.

Drivers can expect snow-covered roads along with sleet and freezing rain in some spots, but VTrans crews are out and about.

They tell us they don’t have enough drivers to perfectly switch shifts every 12 hours, so they have to send them out based on the forecast.

However, they say they will try their best to be out in full force during the morning commute, but they say they can’t get it all and they are strongly cautioning drivers take it slow.

While it’s causing problems for drivers, the snow could be giving the ski industry a boost for the back half of their year.

General Manager for Burke Mountain Resort Kevin Mack says the season has been slow and the new snowfall is always welcome.

He says they are operating 100% of their trails and about 80% of their glades but hope this storm will bring them up to 100% on both.

Mack also says they are still operating at low capacity and visitation is about 40-50% lower than a usual year, even coming out of Presidents Day weekend.

