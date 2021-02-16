State investigating death of Vt. inmate at Mississippi prison

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate has died at the Mississippi prison the state contracts with.

Cecil Vivian, 62, died Friday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. There is an investigation underway but Vermont officials say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The state says Vivian was serving a 30-years to life sentence for aggravated sex assault.

There are currently 180 Vermont inmates serving their sentences at that prison.

