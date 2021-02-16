Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a busy urban street.(Source: Al Iraqiyah via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

Vermont’s next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout begins Tuesday.
Vermonters 70+ can register for COVID vaccine
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
City officials are imploring both locals and visitors to do their parts to prevent Mardi Gras...
COVID-19 halts Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans
Snowy roads in Burlington
Snow and sleet makes for a messy morning commute
That winter storm that we’ve been telling you about is here and is bringing a mix of snow and...
Snow and sleet makes for a messy morning commute