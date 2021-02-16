Vandals shoot windows at Xfinity store

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police want to hear from you if you know about is targeting the Xfinity store in South Burlington.

Investigators say someone is shooting the windows of the store in with a pellet or BB gun.

It’s happened four separate times between Dec. 31 and Feb. 14.

All four incidents happened overnight on weekends.

Police say a small to mid-size white SUV was in the area during the most recent incident and they would like to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Burlington Police Lt. Shawn Demore at 802-846-4184.

