Advertisement

Vermont Democratic Party chair resigns

(WTVG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party is stepping down.

In a statement Monday, the party says Scott McNeil is “seeking other opportunities.” McNeil’s resignation comes on the heels of a party staffer who quit last week, citing a toxic work environment within the party.

McNeil was hired in the fall of 2019 after working in North Dakota and came on board after a former staffer was caught embezzling party funds.

Party officials did not respond to a request for comments.

Related Story:

Vt. Dems: Former director embezzled from party

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 2 p.m. at Burlington’s waterfront Sunday, a young man was walking on the ice when he...
Man falls through thin ice in Burlington
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
FILE
Snowmobiler killed in Waterbury crash
A Jay man has died following a crash in Newport Center.
Vermont man dies after Newport Center crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe

Latest News

File image
State investigating death of Vt. inmate at Mississippi prison
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Little brown bats beating white nose syndrome
KL
Vermont middle school student's business supports BIPOC community
Vermont teen dies in crash