Vermont Democratic Party chair resigns
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party is stepping down.
In a statement Monday, the party says Scott McNeil is “seeking other opportunities.” McNeil’s resignation comes on the heels of a party staffer who quit last week, citing a toxic work environment within the party.
McNeil was hired in the fall of 2019 after working in North Dakota and came on board after a former staffer was caught embezzling party funds.
Party officials did not respond to a request for comments.
