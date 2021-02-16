Vermont Democratic Party chair resigns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party is stepping down.

In a statement Monday, the party says Scott McNeil is “seeking other opportunities.” McNeil’s resignation comes on the heels of a party staffer who quit last week, citing a toxic work environment within the party.

McNeil was hired in the fall of 2019 after working in North Dakota and came on board after a former staffer was caught embezzling party funds.

Party officials did not respond to a request for comments.

