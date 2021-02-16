Vermont middle school student’s business supports BIPOC community

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Middle School student inspired by last summer’s increased efforts to erase racial injustice has started a company with the goal of contributing to the cause.

Twelve-year-old Kat Lacourciere never considered herself an entrepreneur. But that all changed at the end of the summer as she watched protests, rallies, and demonstrations calling for racial justice across the country. It was really scary, really scary. It was like the world was falling apart and I didn’t know what to do,” Lacourciere said. She decided to raise money to help Black, indigenous and people of color. " really wanted to give back to my community in a way that was fun and included everyone.”

Lacourciere thought about a bake sale or a lemonade stand, but then remembered a school project last year where students created products others would be interested in buying. Lacourciere’s idea -- face scrubs -- turned out to be quite popular and so she went face-first into Simple Scrubs. “It was pretty difficult. I definitely had a couple of trial runs with all of it. I definitely used Google as one of my ways to figure it out, but I got there and that’s all that matters,” Lacourciere said.

She needed investors for Simple Scrubs, so naturally, she went to her parents. She got dressed up and made a presentation in front of them, showing why she believes in Simple Scrubs and the cause it supports. “And you could just see the amount of effort and love she just put into presenting the idea to my husband and I. How could you say no to that?” said Rachel Lacourciere, Kat’s mom

Simple Scrubs comes in a variety of styles and has expanded into lip balms and chapstick, all made by Lacourciere in the family’s kitchen. “Sometimes it’s been nerve-racking and stressful, but for the most part it’s been so much fun, everyone’s been so supportive about it,” Lacourciere said.

And she has paid that support forward. All the proceeds from her October and November sales went to The Loveland Foundation, an organization helping Black women and children afford therapy. Her most recent profits are benefiting Candace Taylor, a Winooski woman who has turned her land in Winooski into an area for wellness. “I’m always deeply grateful. That’s always my first reaction of offering of support,” Taylor said. “Just to see another youth in the community really putting forth their own passion and their ideas and creativity to support BIPOC is a thing felt really uplifted to see.”

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Does it feel like the world is still falling apart to you?

Kat Lacourciere: “No, because I feel like I’ve now done my part to help with it not falling apart anymore, so I feel good about it now.

While there are those who watched what happened this summer and said it’s none of their business, Kat Lacourciere simply made it her business to help.

