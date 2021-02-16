Vermont to permit more music activity in schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is planning to permit more music activities in the state’s public schools, with restrictions in place to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Education Secretary Dan French said the state plans to publish guidance this week.

All performers will be required to have a 6-by-6-foot distance around them at all times, and for trombone players the distance required will be 6-by-9 feet.

Rehearsals will be restricted to 30 minutes and the air in those spaces will be required to have three exchanges per hour.

