Vermonters 70+ can now register for COVID vaccine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout begins Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m., Vermonters who are 70-years-old or older can sign up to get vaccinated.

You’re encouraged to sign up online and can make an online account ahead of time, but you won’t actually be able to register until 8:15 a.m.

There is a call center as well and they anticipate it will be pretty busy. The number to the call center is 855-722-7878.

Registrations for previous eligible groups will continue, you’re not locked out if you’re in the 75-plus category.

Vermont state leaders say the pace of vaccinations is going faster than expected and hopes to open the 65-plus age group in the coming week.

Tuesday’s rollout comes right as Vermont state leaders hold another pandemic press conference.

We expect Governor Phil Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and other top experts to talk about the vaccine rollout, potential vaccination cancellations because of the storm, and the restart of school sports.

We’ll also get an update on the number of cases and deaths and variant strains.

Watch that live on Channel 3 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.