WIC recipients can now get their groceries curbside

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who are part of the WIC program now have an easier way to grocery shop.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, Hannaford To Go now accepts WIC.

WIC is the Women, Infant and Children supplemental food assistance program.

This new access means WIC program recipients can pick up their groceries curbside.

