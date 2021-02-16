WIC recipients can now get their groceries curbside

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who are part of the WIC program now have an easier way to grocery shop.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, Hannaford To Go now accepts WIC.

WIC is the Women, Infant and Children supplemental food assistance program.

This new access means WIC program recipients can pick up their groceries curbside.

Hannaford To Go now accepts WIC. Online shopping with curbside pickup available at Hannaford in several locations. $5 per order and 10¢ per bag fee. More information in the upcoming WIC newletter: https://t.co/mrN75vWXXS#momstrong #familystrong #VTWIC #WICfoods pic.twitter.com/85oaqlg2yM — VT Dept of Health (@healthvermont) February 14, 2021

