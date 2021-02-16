BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Our big winter storm will be winding down today, but slick, sloppy roads will be left in its wake.

The snow that came down heavily for a few hours overnight quickly transitioned to a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which kept snowfall totals down, but has still slickened up the roads. So, take it easy if you are out & about today. There will be a few, lingering snow showers in the afternoon & evening, then this storm will move out.

Everything will freeze up solid tonight as cold air returns behind the departing storm system. It will stay cold on Wednesday despite abundant sunshine, thanks to Arctic high pressure overhead.

Thursday will start with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase, and another storm will catch up to us by late in the day. This next storm looks like it will be mainly in the form of snow, but it, too, could mix with some sleet & freezing rain. The brunt of this storm will be Thursday night into Friday, with a few, lingering snow showers into Saturday in the higher elevations.

We will catch another break on Sunday with lots of sunshine. And then we get right back to active weather for next week, too, as a frontal system sweeps through with snow showers on Monday.

Take it easy on the roads today and over the next several days as this active weather pattern continues. -Gary

