BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a messy start to the day on Tuesday. Clouds will be gradually clearing out to set us up for a sunny day on Wednesday. Lingering snow showers will continue over the region on Tuesday evening before ending Tuesday night. Clouds will gradually clear out, becoming partly to mostly clear by Wednesday morning. Temperatures early Wednesday will start in the single digits and low teens.

Clouds will return on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Light to moderate snow will overspread the region Thursday night and into Friday, with additional snow accumulation expected. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for Bennington and Windham counties, for the potential of six inches or more of snow.

Snow showers will likely linger into the start of Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, but should expect some sunshine to return on Sunday. Temperatures will be warming back up early next week with highs heading back up into the 30s for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.