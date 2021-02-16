Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Moderate to heavy snow will develop Monday night and continue through the start of the day on Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of our region through Tuesday evening for widespread snow accumulation of 6-10″. Higher amount of snow of 8-12″ are possible over north central Vermont and northern New York, where less mixing with sleet Tuesday morning is likely to occur.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont for 3-6″ of accumulation, mixing with sleet by early Tuesday morning and throughout the day.

Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible through early Tuesday morning. Driving conditions will be hazardous Tuesday morning. Steady snow will continue through mid morning, and then begin to taper off to snow showers from south to north during the afternoon.

We’ll get a break from the snow on Wednesday and most of Thursday, but another storm is likely on Thursday night and Friday with additional accumulation expected. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 30s heading into early next week.

