Auer Family Boathouse owner dies at 89

Charlie Auer/file
By Joe Carroll
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Burlington native has died.

Charlie Auer of the Auer Family Boathouse died suddenly Monday. For decades Auer and his sister, Christine Herbert, ran the rustic boathouse on Lake Champlain at the foot of the Winooski River. The summer landmark was started by their parents in 1928.

WCAX caught up with Charlie through the years, like in 2011 when floods almost destroyed the business. Over 200 volunteers came together to fix it up.

Christine said of her brother, “He always was laughing. I never heard him say no to anybody.”

Funeral services are pending. Charlie was 89.

