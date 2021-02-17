Burglars target nonprofit, small businesses

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in the Upper Valley are investigating several break-ins at businesses in White River Junction.

Two of the businesses help people buy affordable second-hand goods. The Cover Store resells home appliances and furniture. Thieves tried unsuccessfully to break into the store’s safe.

Around the corner, burglars targeted Gear Again, which sells used outdoor equipment, and made off with a couple hundred dollars in cash.

“Everything we sell is going to be at a very affordable price. For some items, we really try to keep them extra affordable. We are a nonprofit, we are trying to do good things in the community around here and it is just weird to be victimized,” said Kinley Orr of the Cover Store.

“Frankly, I am sort of surprised there hasn’t been more sooner because we are all in such a difficult spot right now. You know, it’s a little disheartening but they must have needed something,” said Bridget Cushman, the owner of Gear Again.

The Valley Flower Company on Gates Street in White River Junction was also hit recently. Thieves broke the glass on the front door to gain entry and made off with cash.

