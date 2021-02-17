Easy steps to keep snowmobiling safe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As police continue to investigate what led to a fatal snowmobile crash in Waterbury over this past weekend, industry officials say many of these fatal crashes seen each winter can be avoided by following simple precautions.

“My recommendation for folks heading out on the trails first and foremost is to slow down,” said Steve Torrey, the operations manager at Snowmobile Vermont, a company that offers tours around the state. Add to that inexperience, lack of proper equipment, and alcohol and he says that is what causes any riders to die -- a loss that is felt throughout the community. “We all feel the loss when these things happen.”

Torrey says these devastating events can serve as valuable safety lessons. He recommends taking the online safety course offered by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers. The course is mandatory for all new operators born after July 1, 1983, but he says many riders don’t even know about it. “I highly recommend it even for folks that are grandfathered in to take that course. Take the four hours this weekend, go online, do that course, refresh yourself. Even if you’ve been a snowmobiler before, that refresher is always good,” Torrey said.

Snowmobile Vermont also offers guided tours for any experience level for a cost of anywhere between $129 to $249. “Get out there and experience the sport with a friend on a guided tour, get yourself familiar with what you are going to embark on before you just head out on the trail network,” Torrey said. “Do research, never ride alone. If you are going to ride alone -- I know a lot of people in Vermont ride alone all the time -- but if you are going to ride alone make sure you tell somebody where you are going, check-in with them, and stick to the designated routes.”

Riding in a group is the safest way to travel, but if you do ride alone, PeJay Bouchard of Stowe says it’s important to be extra prepared. “I bring a backpack with me on mine. I’ve got straps, ratchet straps, and shovels to help get it out,” he said. “You just have to be patient and not try to get anywhere fast.”

Namisu Patel, a tour participant from Boston says he will follow the advice. “Everyone should try. My wife didn’t try. I will say she should try. She missed out on an opportunity, she should have. It’s once in a lifetime. At least once you should try,” he said.

