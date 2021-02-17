Fire destroys Northern New York garage

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a building in Northern New York Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a report of a barn fire on Route 11 in Champlain just before 8 a.m., but when they arrived, they found it was actually a garage on fire.

The Champlain Fire Department called for mutual aid and a tanker task force to help knock down the flames. Crews from surrounding areas and Canadian departments came to help.

Champlain Fire Chief Thomas LeFebvre says it looks like a wood stove sparked the blaze.

“Very common this time of year, especially with the warm beginning of winter that we had and now that we’ve had some cold weather, there is some buildup in chimneys. We are starting to get structure fires because of it and chimney fires,” LeFebvre said.

Fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to any surrounding buildings but the garage is a total loss.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.