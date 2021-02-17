How to keep your cat from getting bored during the winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cat owners know feline family members can get bored during the winter, especially those that live indoors.

When they’re bored, cats can be destructive, clawing at furniture, not using their litter boxes or being more vocal.

Experts say to combat that, make sure they have safe areas to scratch or climb, toys that stimulate their hunting instincts and attention, especially for those that are used to being outside.

“You can definitely see an increase in boredom behavior because there used to be out hunting or they used to be outside running around or interacting with neighborhood cats. So they may be more prone to do something destructive,” said Dr. Erin Forbes, a veterinarian at the Mountain View Animal Hospital.

Veterinarians say the indoor routine is obviously easier for cats that don’t go outside at all. But even they get stressed if they aren’t active enough.

For more tips, watch the video of our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Dr. Forbes.

