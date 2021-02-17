H.S. Basketball for Tuesday, February 16th
With highlights from wins by Colchester, Essex and Rice boys and Hartford girls.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
High School Scores for Tuesday, February 16th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brattleboro 77, Windsor 34
Burr & Burton 56, Mount Anthony 21
Hartford 41, Bellows Falls 15
Proctor 61, Long Trail 20
West Rutland 55, Arlington 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
BFA-St. Albans 49, Mount Abraham 40
Colchester 40, Champlain Valley 36
Enosburg 59, Middlebury 53
Essex 59, Middlebury 53
Rice 54, Mount Mansfield 43
BOYS POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Burlington vs. Spaulding, ccd.
Danville vs. Northfield, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Hazen vs. BFA-Fairfax, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Lake Region vs. Montpelier, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Missisquoi vs. Vergennes , ccd.
North Country vs. Milton, ccd.
Peoples vs. Stowe, ppd. to Feb 17th.
Randolph vs. Lyndon , ppd. to Feb 17th.
U-32 vs. Thetford , ppd. to Feb 17th.
Williamstown vs. Oxbow , ppd. to Feb 17th.
Winooski vs. Richford, ppd. to Feb 17th.
