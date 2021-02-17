Advertisement

H.S. Basketball for Tuesday, February 16th

With highlights from wins by Colchester, Essex and Rice boys and Hartford girls.
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

High School Scores for Tuesday, February 16th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brattleboro 77, Windsor 34

Burr & Burton 56, Mount Anthony 21

Hartford 41, Bellows Falls 15

Proctor 61, Long Trail 20

West Rutland 55, Arlington 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

BFA-St. Albans 49, Mount Abraham 40

Colchester 40, Champlain Valley 36

Enosburg 59, Middlebury 53

Essex 59, Middlebury 53

Rice 54, Mount Mansfield 43

BOYS POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Burlington vs. Spaulding, ccd.

Danville vs. Northfield, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Hazen vs. BFA-Fairfax, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Lake Region vs. Montpelier, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Missisquoi vs. Vergennes , ccd.

North Country vs. Milton, ccd.

Peoples vs. Stowe, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Randolph vs. Lyndon , ppd. to Feb 17th.

U-32 vs. Thetford , ppd. to Feb 17th.

Williamstown vs. Oxbow , ppd. to Feb 17th.

Winooski vs. Richford, ppd. to Feb 17th.

