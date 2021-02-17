Advertisement

Lawmakers pitch tax hikes on high earners in New York

View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.
View of the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y.(Hans Pennink | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Several New York lawmakers are proposing a tax hike on individuals making at least $300,000 in New York in hopes of bringing in an estimated $15 billion in annual revenue.

It’s the latest proposal to raise taxes on high-earners, and is the only legislation so far this year to propose raising taxes on people making below $1 million. Supporters say the bill will provide needed annual revenue for a state hit hard by the pandemic and minimize New York’s need to depend on more federal COVID-19 relief.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget office spokesperson said the legislation would move New York from the nation’s second-highest income tax to number one.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies

Latest News

Plattsburgh man charged with assaulting trooper
NY to open amusement parks, summer camps in coming months
Fire destroyed a garage in Champlain, New York.
Fire destroys Northern New York garage
BHM- Mary Anderson
BHM- Mary Anderson
BHM- John Brown
BHM- John Brown