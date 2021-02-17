Maryland artist refining snowflake art

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Maryland artist in Vermont for the winter is attempting to preserve snowflakes through art -- literally.

Sam Husseini is in Rochester for the winter attempting to preserve the dendrites in individual snowflakes by using acrylic spray paint over canvases made of Vermont-related things like tin-roof pieces. He started these experiments a couple of years ago, back in Washington D.C. after a snow storm. He’s not sure how the final products turn out or how to best preserve them.

“I’m going to put some in a garage and some in a warm area because I don’t know what’s best to make them preserve. That might mean I lose some, but hopefully, I keep some really get the best outcome by just being aware about what’s really going on and what nature really wants to have happen. And just being aware of the tools that you have to capture the beauty of that,” Hussein said.

He’s taking inspiration from Vermont’s famed William “Snowflake” Bentley and says he can understand how Bentley got so passionate in his craft.

Scott Fleishman caught up with Husseini in Rochester as he experimented with some freshly-fallen flakes.

