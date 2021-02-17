Advertisement

New funding sought for liaisons who connect new American families with schools

Noor Bulle (right) speaking with Burlington parent Zainab Gabow
Noor Bulle (right) speaking with Burlington parent Zainab Gabow(Courtesy: Oliver Parini/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multilingual liaisons are working with new American families in Vermont’s most diverse communities to help answer any questions they may have about the school system.

And during the pandemic, they’re working overtime helping these families navigate their children’s education.

Dom Amato spoke with Seven Day’s Alison Novak about a new bill that could help the Burlington and Winooski school districts strengthen the program.

