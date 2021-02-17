Advertisement

N.Y. officials warn of avalanche danger

FILE photo
FILE photo(KTUU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Experts say the risk of an avalanche in the Adirondack High Peaks Region is greater now.

The commissioner of New York’s Department of Environmental Conversation credits the recent storms that have brought a significant amount of new snow.

Basil Seggos says he understands people want to visit the High Peaks for winter sports, but he says people need to be prepared for avalanche conditions.

If you are heading that way, you’re advised to know the terrain, dig multiple snow pits yourself, ski and ride near trees, carry a shovel and transceiver with fresh batteries and don’t go alone.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
Snowy roads in Burlington
Snow and sleet make for messy morning commute

Latest News

How are private snowplowers faring this winter?
Is lack of snow this winter hurting private snowplowers?
It has been a relatively mild winter when it comes to snow. We often hear from VTrans and...
Is lack of snow this winter hurting private snowplowers?
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Vermont’s next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout began Tuesday with a dash to get...
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line