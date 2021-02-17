N.Y. officials warn of avalanche danger

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Experts say the risk of an avalanche in the Adirondack High Peaks Region is greater now.

The commissioner of New York’s Department of Environmental Conversation credits the recent storms that have brought a significant amount of new snow.

Basil Seggos says he understands people want to visit the High Peaks for winter sports, but he says people need to be prepared for avalanche conditions.

If you are heading that way, you’re advised to know the terrain, dig multiple snow pits yourself, ski and ride near trees, carry a shovel and transceiver with fresh batteries and don’t go alone.

