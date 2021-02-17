Advertisement

NY to open amusement parks, summer camps in coming months

(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is set to let amusement parks open in early April and overnight camps open this summer as long as they submit reopening plans to the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that arcades and other indoor family entertainment centers can open with 25% capacity starting March 26.

Outdoor amusement parks can open with a third of their normal capacity by April 9, while day and overnight camps can start planning for reopening this summer.

New York is seeing a drop in infections statewide, though at a slower pace than the nation. But the governor said the overall statewide drops are enough to allow New York to bring back recreational industries. 

