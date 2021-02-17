Owner of gunpowder plant where 2 died denied early release

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A former gunpowder plant owner imprisoned over a deadly 2010 explosion has been denied a request for an early release.

Seventy-one-year-old Craig Sanborn, of Maidstone, Vermont, was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on manslaughter counts in the explosion that killed two workers at the Black Mag plant in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Sanborn’s minimum release date is November 2023, when he’ll be 74.

The Caledonian-Record reports his attorney sought to suspend the rest of the sentence. A judge denied that request last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)