Advertisement

Owner of gunpowder plant where 2 died denied early release

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) -  A former gunpowder plant owner imprisoned over a deadly 2010 explosion has been denied a request for an early release.

Seventy-one-year-old Craig Sanborn, of Maidstone, Vermont, was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on manslaughter counts in the explosion that killed two workers at the Black Mag plant in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Sanborn’s minimum release date is November 2023, when he’ll be 74.

The Caledonian-Record reports his attorney sought to suspend the rest of the sentence. A judge denied that request last month. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
Snowy roads in Burlington
Snow and sleet make for messy morning commute

Latest News

File photo
Plymouth State University back online, more COVID-19 cases
Multi-car crash closes part of Route 7
Multi-car crash closes Route 7 in Charlotte
Black Cap Coffee and Beer
New businesses try to make it work during the pandemic
Courtesy: Al's French Frys
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option