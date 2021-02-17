Advertisement

Plattsburgh man charged with assaulting trooper

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges of assaulting a state trooper.

It happened Friday afternoon on Dormitory Drive. Authorities say Kyon Johnson, 42, was intoxicated and threatening staff and other residents.  When troopers tried to take Johnson into custody they say Johnson assaulted one trooper, giving him a head injury. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser, Johnson was eventually taken into custody after being bit by a K-9.

After being released from the hospital he was charged with assault and resisting arrest and held in jail.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies

Latest News

Noor Bulle (right) speaking with Burlington parent Zainab Gabow
New funding sought for liaisons who connect new American families with schools
Sam Husseini at work in Rochester
Maryland artist refining snowflake art
File photo
Vermont City Marathon moving to October
NY to open amusement parks, summer camps in coming months