Plattsburgh man charged with assaulting trooper

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man faces charges of assaulting a state trooper.

It happened Friday afternoon on Dormitory Drive. Authorities say Kyon Johnson, 42, was intoxicated and threatening staff and other residents. When troopers tried to take Johnson into custody they say Johnson assaulted one trooper, giving him a head injury. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser, Johnson was eventually taken into custody after being bit by a K-9.

After being released from the hospital he was charged with assault and resisting arrest and held in jail.

