Advertisement

Plymouth State University back online, more COVID-19 cases

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University is the latest higher education institution in New Hampshire to go back to online classes because of a growing number of student COVID-19 cases.

The university said Tuesday it has just about run out of quarantine and isolation space. All campus events, including athletic competitions, have been canceled, and all gatherings have been limited to no more than six people. On-campus dining services are limited to take-out only, and on-campus students may not visit residence halls where they don’t live.

All restrictions are in place until at least Sunday.

In other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

EMERGENCY ORDERS

Nearly two dozen provisions included in the governor’s pandemic-related emergency orders would become law under a bill before a Senate committee Wednesday.

The bill seeks to codify 23 emergency measures into law. Several relate to schools, including the authorization of emergency remote or hybrid learning, reimbursing school bus owners for delivering meals, and temporarily expanding eligibility for one-year teaching certificates. Another would protect summer camps that temporarily shut down or limited operations because of the pandemic from permanent closure for running afoul of zoning ordinances.

Other provisions focus on municipal government, including measures related to postponing town meetings or elections, the swearing in of local officers and the use of electronic records by local governing bodies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies
Snowy roads in Burlington
Snow and sleet make for messy morning commute

Latest News

File photo
Owner of gunpowder plant where 2 died denied early release
Multi-car crash closes part of Route 7
Multi-car crash closes Route 7 in Charlotte
Black Cap Coffee and Beer
New businesses try to make it work during the pandemic
Courtesy: Al's French Frys
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option