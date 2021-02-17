Advertisement

Police: Barre City man confessed to arson on radio show

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Barre City man who they say confessed on the radio to setting his apartment on fire.

Mark Shaw Jr., 63, called police about the fire at his apartment building on the evening of Dec. 3. He told investigators at the time that he had accidentally started the fire.

But police say Shaw called into the “Howard Stern Show” and said he set the fire and lied to police about knocking over a candle.

Sirius XM Radio gave the show recordings to the police as evidence.

Shaw was arrested Wednesday. He’s charged with arson.

The fire caused about $75,000 in damage to the apartment house on Fairview Street.

