Police: Orleans convenience store worker arrested for stun-gun stickup

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve nabbed an armed robber who worked at the store she robbed.

They say Jenna Connelly, 40, held up the Maplefield’s in Orleans Wednesday and used a stun gun on the cashier multiple times.

Jenna Connelly (WCAX)

Connelly fled on foot with cash. State police tell us that evidence at the scene and surveillance video helped them identify her. They also say they recovered more evidence at her home in Orleans.

Connelly was reportedly off the clock when the stickup took place.

