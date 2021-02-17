Advertisement

Police: Orleans convenience store worker arrested for stun-gun stickup

Police say they've nabbed an armed robber who worked at the Orleans Maplefields she robbed.
Police say they've nabbed an armed robber who worked at the Orleans Maplefields she robbed.(Christopher Roy/The Newport Daily Express)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve nabbed an armed robber who worked at the store she robbed.

They say Jenna Connelly, 40, held up the Maplefield’s in Orleans Wednesday and used a stun gun on the cashier multiple times.

Jenna Connelly
Jenna Connelly(WCAX)

Connelly fled on foot with cash. State police tell us that evidence at the scene and surveillance video helped them identify her. They also say they recovered more evidence at her home in Orleans.

Connelly was reportedly off the clock when the stickup took place.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies

Latest News

File image
Man accused of putting rabbit heads on car turns self in
day
Recovery Day in Vermont
breakins
Burglars target nonprofit, small businesses
Charlie Auer/file
Auer Family Boathouse owner dies at 89
x
Boathouse - From the WCAX Archive