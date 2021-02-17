Remote students, families won’t be allowed at Middlebury commencement

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony in May, but families can’t attend.

The school’s president says she can’t predict what the pandemic situation will be like, so families, friends, faculty and staff who are not part of the ceremony are not invited.

She says that also includes seniors who are studying remotely and students from other classes.

The May 30 event will be streamed online.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.