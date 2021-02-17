Advertisement

Sununu nominates Eddie Edwards to department of safety job

Eddie Edwards/AP File
Eddie Edwards/AP File(Cheryl Senter | AP)
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Eddie Edwards, a former congressional candidate who has held various law enforcement jobs, has been nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu as the next assistant commissioner at the Department of Safety.

Sununu said Wednesday that Edwards’ extensive experience in public safety, law enforcement, and business administration make him the perfect candidate for the job. The Executive Council would need to confirm Edwards. His duties would include, in part, overseeing the department’s operations, diversity initiatives, and progress on the report made by Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency. Edwards most recently served on the commission.

In 2018, Edwards was the Republican nominee for the 1st Congressional District, losing to Democrat Chris Pappas.

