Temporary replacement named for Vermont’s U.S. Attorney

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Attorney for Vermont is stepping down and has a temporary replacement.

Once Christina Nolan officially leaves, her first assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt will become Vermont’s Acting U.S. Attorney.

Nolan plans to resign February 28.

As part of the new presidential administration, all U.S. attorney’s jobs are up for a switch.

Ophardt will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until a successor is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

Nolan says she’s been deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to accomplish impactful results in the years to come,” said Nolan.

