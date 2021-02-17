Advertisement

Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles

Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the...
Texas Game Wardens pulled 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays.(Source: Texas Game Wardens)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The freezing temperatures across the country aren’t just hard on the humans.

Texas game wardens have rescued 141 sea turtles stunned by the cold waters at the southern tip of the state.

The wardens pulled them from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, according to their official Twitter account.

Cold stunned is when a sea turtle has become hypothermic due to severe cold weather.

“Like all reptiles, sea turtles are ectothermic (cold-blooded) and cannot regulate their body temperature. If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F (10°C), sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded. If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

National Park Service

Temperatures in southern Texas have plunged below freezing this week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont teen dies in crash
Skier dies after hitting tree at Stowe
File photo
70-plus age group floods Vt. vaccination website, phone line
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
Man who went through ice in Burlington dies

Latest News

Plattsburgh man charged with assaulting trooper
NY to open amusement parks, summer camps in coming months
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution
Actor Daniel Dae Kim talks about the effect of recent hate crimes on the Asian American...
Daniel Dae Kim says his parents are fearful amid surge in hate crimes
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms