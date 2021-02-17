Advertisement

Trapped loons rescued from Lake George

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several loons that got trapped by ice were rescued from Lake George over the weekend.

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation says residents spotted the birds.

Eagles had already gotten to one of the birds, and another was at the edge of the ice eyeing the three remaining loons.

The loon center says the birds were likely trapped by quick-forming ice because this time of year, they’re molting and often can’t fly.

With the help of experts and volunteers, they rescued the three remaining birds, tagged them and released them into Lake Champlain.

