Vermont City Marathon moving to October

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon will be an in-person event this year, but it won’t be in the spring.

The race will move to Oct. 24.

The news was posted on the RunVermont website.

The People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon has been held in Burlington on Memorial Day since 1989, except for last year when it was canceled due to COVID.

And the organizers feel that because of COVID, it’s still too soon to go ahead with a large gathering this May.

So they are instead moving the race to October.

