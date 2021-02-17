Vt. lawmakers to discuss Statehouse safety protocols

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say it cost nearly $100,000 in overtime wages to have state police patrol the Statehouse grounds in the wake of the January 6 riot in the nation’s capital. The insurrection in Washington and other recent protests are shining a new light on capitol security and how the state should shoulder those costs.

“It’s a good experience to build a playbook with partners like Capitol Police, Montpelier Police, and the sheriff’s office down there,” said Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling.

Even though protests did not materialize based on the unspecified FBI tip, Schirling says it’s better to be prepared. He says the state isn’t at a point where the Legislature should allocate money every year to account for singular events like beefed-up security,

but he says more could be allocated toward cybersecurity and planning. “They take on renewed urgency given recent history,” he said.

Lawmakers agree that more planning is needed, but they also caution it’s a fine balance to maintain an open and transparent Statehouse where Vermonters can express their free speech. “For me personally, it would be a sad day if we ever got to a point where we had to put the Statehouse on lockdown. I see that building as the peoples’ house. Just because there are crazy people in the world, I don’t want to see us overreacting,” said Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County.

A key legislative committee this week reviewing and updating the plan for which agency has primary responsibility for incidents on the Statehouse lawn.

