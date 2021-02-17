BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a bright, sunny day on Wednesday, clouds will thicken up on Thursday ahead of our next weather system for the end of the week. Temperatures will start out Thursday in the single digits, both above and below zero, with thickening clouds from south to north during the early morning hours.

Any light snow will likely hold off until after sunset on Thursday and overspread the region from south to north through the early morning Friday. Light snow will continue off and on through the day on Friday with some minor accumulation of around one to three inches. Snow showers will continue into Friday night and into the start of Saturday. Steadier snow may be possible in southern Vermont where slightly higher totals may be possible.

Sunday looks like a nice winter day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 20s. Warmer weather will be heading our way for most of next week. We may see some snow once again on Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures through the middle of next week will be well into the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.