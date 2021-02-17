BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will be one of those days where it looks warmer than it reallly is.

A bubble of high pressure has moved in behind Tuesday’s sloppy snow/sleet/rain storm. That high pressure will give us a ton of sun today, but it will be on the cold side, with temperatures running a good 10 degrees or more below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 31°). And it will be a cold night tonight.

Temperatures will start to recover on Thursday, which will start out with sunshine in the morning, but then cloud up as we go through the afternoon. Then another storm system will be moving in from the south & west late Thursday afternoon and into the evening, coming along with another round of snow. The snow will spread northward on Thursday night, and it will be on & off throughout the day on Friday. Snow showers will linger into Saturday, especially in the higher elevations. The jury is still out on just how much snow we will get out of this system, but an early estimate is approximately 2-6″. We will be narrowing down that snowfall for you over the next 24 hours when we get a better idea of how this storm system will play out.

Sunday will be another one of those “in-between” days - a sunny break after one storm and before the next one, which will move in on Monday with more snow & breezy conditions.

Enjoy the sunshine today, but bundle up against the chill. And your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be honing in on that next storm, and we’ll let you know the latest developments on how that will affect you, on-air and online. -Gary

