5% of New Hampshire population fully vaccinated

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Vaccination sites are open daily across New Hampshire, as plans for the next phase of the rollout continue.

In Claremont, this Thursday, 500 people will receive a shot.

The line is long and steady as people from across New Hampshire wait their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccination. A common theme among them is the somewhat tedious steps it took to get here.

“The process overall has been somewhat tough,” said Christopher Noonan of Acworth.

“I’m pretty tech-savvy and it still took an hour and a half to register because sites kept blacking out as I was trying to sign up,” said Andy Howarth of Keene.

“The first time I registered, it didn’t go through and then I called and they registered me immediately,” said Tom Flavin of Conway.

So far, 228,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Granite State. Some 156,000 people have gotten their first shot and about 72,000 have received their second dose. The number of people fully vaccinated represents about 5% of the state’s total population.

New Hampshire National Guard soldiers have been staffing sites across the state seven days a week. They say the process is getting more efficient as time goes by.

“When people deploy, they don’t necessarily deploy for the mission they thought they would be doing. But the big thing is being able to adapt to overcome any situation,” said Lt. Christian McDermott with the New Hampshire National Guard.

Currently, anyone 65 and older, or someone with a preexisting condition, is eligible for this phase of the rollout in New Hampshire.

Howarth got his first dose.

“I run affordable housing projects in Massachusetts, so I do have to be exposed to people,” Howarth said.

Noonan got his second.

“We have had no opportunity to gather as a family for a year, so that is the biggest thing for me,” Noonan said.

For others, the process simply means peace of mind. Flavin drove all the way from Conway.

“Relieved, I’m very relieved,” he said.

The next phase of the rollout plan in New Hampshire will be for teachers. An announcement on that phase is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.