Al’s French Frys sets up heated greenhouses for folks to enjoy some outdoor dining

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Al’s French Fry’s have been forced to get creative over the course of the pandemic like creating greenhouses to make sure they can continue to get their French fry’s into the hands of the people who love them.

Staff say they’ve been putting these up over the last few months, but when they posted these heated greenhouse’s online they got a ton of attention.

Shane Bissonette, Manager of Al’s French Frys says, this is “just one more thing we’re trying to do to fight it out and make it through all of this until we can get everybody vaccinated and we are in a better spot.”



The South Burlington institution says they’ve been successful relying on being the same 50′s themed spot that people can count on.

Now they’ve been forced to come up with new ways to sell their food with online ordering, food delivery services and now these heated greenhouses.



“We thought this was a creative way to get some more space and get some people to come out” says, Bissonette.



Health experts argue being in a confined space with little to no ventilation is similar to eating indoors, especially when dealing with a virus that is spread by airborne droplets and close contact. Bissonette says the pods are designed for only families from one household, to be inside at a time and the spaces are cleaned between uses.



“We are doing rounds, they are doing sanitation rounds every ten minutes, so every time this thing gets turned over they’ll go in, open the doors, there’s ventilation in the roof as well, so we’ll go in wipe it down, sanitize it out, and get it ready for the next customer.”



Customers say the more normalcy to their dining experience, the better.

“It felt safer that way, definitely safer because you’re by yourself with your family” says Christine Jusino and Rey Dieppa from Puerto Rico.



Hani Nakhleh of Shelburne says, “We’re kind of happy to come here we’ve been ordering and picking up from the window so it’s kind of nice it almost feels like I’m a kid trying to play in the snow.”

The manager at Al’s also told WCAX, that they are very proud they haven’t had to lay off any of the staff during this situation.

Bissonette says, that he doesn’t know with all this transition, without this tight knit staff if they would have been able to survive.



