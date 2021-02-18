Convenience store worker pleads not guilty to stun-gun stickup

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman who police say robbed the store where she worked and used a stun gun on the cashier faced a judge on Thursday.

Investigators say Jenna Connelly, 40, held up the Maplefields convenience store in Orleans Wednesday and used a stun gun on the cashier multiple times.

Connelly pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault in court on Thursday.

“The evidence, in this case, is still unfolding, the involvement of others is still unfolding. What we do know is that she was using crack and the evidence is pretty strong to tie her to this offense,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

Connelly was released with conditions and 24-hour supervision. She is not allowed to have contact with the employee she allegedly tased during the robbery.

