Advertisement

Convenience store worker pleads not guilty to stun-gun stickup

Jenna Connelly
Jenna Connelly(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman who police say robbed the store where she worked and used a stun gun on the cashier faced a judge on Thursday.

Investigators say Jenna Connelly, 40, held up the Maplefields convenience store in Orleans Wednesday and used a stun gun on the cashier multiple times.

Connelly pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault in court on Thursday.

“The evidence, in this case, is still unfolding, the involvement of others is still unfolding. What we do know is that she was using crack and the evidence is pretty strong to tie her to this offense,” Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett said.

Connelly was released with conditions and 24-hour supervision. She is not allowed to have contact with the employee she allegedly tased during the robbery.

Related Story:

Police: Orleans convenience store worker arrested for stun-gun stickup

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash closes part of Route 7
6 car pileup closes Route 7 in Charlotte
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
File photo
Police: Barre City man confessed to arson on radio show
Vermont teen dies in crash
Christina Nolan
Temporary replacement named for Vermont’s U.S. attorney

Latest News

The UPS Store in Newport has been sent two cease and desist letters from the AG's office over...
Newport UPS store defies governor’s mask order, ignores AG warnings
Vaccination site in Claremont, N.H.
5% of New Hampshire population fully vaccinated
File photo
Scott pushes effort to rehab brownfield sites
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
Mars rover on a mission
VG
Vermont Gas requests rate increase