Dartmouth plans for ‘normal’ fall term, with caveats

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College has begun planning for a “normal fall term,” as long as COVID-19 cases remain low and much of the community gets vaccinated by the end of the summer.

Provost Joseph Helbe says there are a lot of caveats, and it may turn out that not all students will be able to be on campus in the fall. For now, about half of the undergraduates are on campus.

The college has gone five days with no new COVID-19 cases among students and eight days for employees. But Helbe says the risks posed by new virus mutations require caution.

