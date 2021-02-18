Democrat says Cuomo is smearing him to distract his critics

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A Democratic lawmaker says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to “destroy” him following criticism of the governor’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes.

The governor used a Wednesday call with reporters to blast Assemblyman Ron Kim, of Queens, for being one of nine Democratic Assembly members to sign onto a Tuesday letter to the Assembly that sought support for a bill to possibly impeach the governor and remove his emergency powers, which are set to expire this spring.

Kim, of Queens, told The New York Times and CNN Wednesday that the Democratic governor threatened to “destroy” the lawmaker in a private phone call.

