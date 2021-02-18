Advertisement

Homeless man charged in Barre rape

Kasey Giorgio/File
Kasey Giorgio/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man in Barre has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday night.

Police say the victim told them she was walking home from a friend’s house when the man, later identified as Kasey Giorgio, 28, began harassing and following her. She told police he eventually accosted her and forced her to have sex with him behind the Jiffy Mart by the “stone tower” near the railroad tracks. She then ran and screamed for help and a bystander called the police.

When confronted by officers, police say he told them the sex was consensual.

In addition to sexual assault, Giorgio faces charges of unlawful restraint and violation of conditions connected to several incidents in St. Johnsbury.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car crash closes part of Route 7
6 car pileup closes Route 7 in Charlotte
Police are investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.
Brother mourns sibling’s suspicious death
File photo
Police: Barre City man confessed to arson on radio show
Vermont teen dies in crash
Christina Nolan
Temporary replacement named for Vermont’s U.S. attorney

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu to provide COVID-19 briefing
Frank Bullis
Super Senior: Frank Bullis
File photo
Dartmouth plans for ‘normal’ fall term, with caveats
File photo
Man pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 general election