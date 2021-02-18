Homeless man charged in Barre rape

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man in Barre has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday night.

Police say the victim told them she was walking home from a friend’s house when the man, later identified as Kasey Giorgio, 28, began harassing and following her. She told police he eventually accosted her and forced her to have sex with him behind the Jiffy Mart by the “stone tower” near the railroad tracks. She then ran and screamed for help and a bystander called the police.

When confronted by officers, police say he told them the sex was consensual.

In addition to sexual assault, Giorgio faces charges of unlawful restraint and violation of conditions connected to several incidents in St. Johnsbury.

