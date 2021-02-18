Advertisement

H.S. scores for Wednesday, February 17th

Highlights from wins by BFA, CVU, Missisquoi and Rice boys and South Burlington girls hockey.
By Mike McCune
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

Danville 59, Northfield 47

Montpelier 84, Lake Region 31

Peoples 79, Stowe 42

Randolph 45, Lyndon 40

U-32 65, Thetford 58

Williamstown 69, Oxbow Union 37

Winooski 75, Richford 35

Hazen 76, BFA-Fairfax 48

BOYS HOCKEY

BFA-St. Albans 2, Colchester 0

Rice 8, Stowe 0

CVU 4, Woodstock 3 F-OT

Missisquoi 5, Hartford 2

Essex 4, Spaulding 1

Middlebury 4, Mt. Mansfield 2

Brattleboro 5, Rutland 0

Harwood 3, U-32 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

S. Burlington 2, Burr & Burton 0

Burlington/Colchester 1, Spaulding 1 F-OT

Middlebury 7, Rutland 3

Lyndon/N. Country 6, Stowe 1

BFA-St. Albans 5, CVU/MMU 0

Rice 9, U-32 5

Essex 4, Harwood/Northfield 0

