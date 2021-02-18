H.S. scores for Wednesday, February 17th
Highlights from wins by BFA, CVU, Missisquoi and Rice boys and South Burlington girls hockey.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville 59, Northfield 47
Montpelier 84, Lake Region 31
Peoples 79, Stowe 42
Randolph 45, Lyndon 40
U-32 65, Thetford 58
Williamstown 69, Oxbow Union 37
Winooski 75, Richford 35
Hazen 76, BFA-Fairfax 48
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 2, Colchester 0
Rice 8, Stowe 0
CVU 4, Woodstock 3 F-OT
Missisquoi 5, Hartford 2
Essex 4, Spaulding 1
Middlebury 4, Mt. Mansfield 2
Brattleboro 5, Rutland 0
Harwood 3, U-32 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
S. Burlington 2, Burr & Burton 0
Burlington/Colchester 1, Spaulding 1 F-OT
Middlebury 7, Rutland 3
Lyndon/N. Country 6, Stowe 1
BFA-St. Albans 5, CVU/MMU 0
Rice 9, U-32 5
Essex 4, Harwood/Northfield 0
