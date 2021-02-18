Lawmakers push for apology for Vermont’s role in eugenics research

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This year marks 90 years since a 1931 Vermont state law allowed the sterilization of Indigenous people, mentally ill Vermonters and other minority groups.

It’s also been more than a year since a resolution was introduced in the Legislature to apologize for that law, with more than one-third of the House co-sponsoring it.

Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, has been one of the leaders attempting to get some type of apology. He spoke with our Celine McArthur about the effort and why it’s important. Watch the video for the full interview.

