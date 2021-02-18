Advertisement

Man accused of putting rabbit heads on car turns self in

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of putting two severed rabbit heads on a woman’s car in what authorities called a domestic incident has turned himself in to police.

Estevan Hincapie, 24, went to Manchester police on Wednesday, a day after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

In December, police said the woman told them a man she knew had been threatening her via text messages and said he had left her a “surprise” outside. When she went outside on Dec. 29, she found the animal heads on her vehicle.

Hincapie was charged with three counts of criminal threatening and two counts of cruelty to animals. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

