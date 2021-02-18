Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 general election

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2016 general election, using two different names.

Sixty-five-year-old Vincent Marzello, of Lebanon, was arrested last year and charged with wrongful voting, a felony. Authorities also filed a civil penalty against him Wednesday for obtaining a ballot in someone else’s name. Marzello’s right to vote in New Hampshire was terminated. A phone message seeking comment from his lawyer was left Thursday. Authorities said Marzello voted once as himself and once under the name Helen Elisabeth Ashley.

Someone by that name had signed up with the New Hampshire Democratic Party to serve as an election inspector, but the appointment was suspended.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

