Mars rover on a mission

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA has landed the first rover on Mars in nearly a decade.

Perseverance landed Thursday afternoon. It had to go through the “seven minutes of terror” first as it entered the atmosphere before touching down in a crater.

The rover will search for signs of life in what scientists believe was an old lake bed and collect the first samples that will be returned by a future mission.

It will also test new oxygen-generating technology that could pave the way for human explorers.

“It’s about the size of a car battery and will produce oxygen from the carbon dioxide-rich Martian atmosphere. And then a scaled-up version of this, this would be a demonstration model, but a scaled-up version would allow for eventual human exploration because it could provide the oxygen for astronauts to breathe and a key part of the rocket fuel for the return flight,” said Jim Reuter, the NASA associate administrator for space technology.

Perseverance will be analyzing samples on the surface of Mars but will also be gathering some to send back with a return mission so they can be studied more extensively on Earth.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Jim Reuter.

