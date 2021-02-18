Multiple departments fight Walden house fire
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Walden firefighters say taking care of a house fire was made easier by multiple departments that showed up to help.
We’re told they were called out around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Crews say the damage to the home was minimized by the teams working together.
In a Facebook post, firefighters say a house fire is a challenge, but the 12 degree weather didn’t make it an easier.
