Multiple departments fight Walden house fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Walden firefighters say taking care of a house fire was made easier by multiple departments that showed up to help.

We’re told they were called out around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say the damage to the home was minimized by the teams working together.

In a Facebook post, firefighters say a house fire is a challenge, but the 12 degree weather didn’t make it an easier.

